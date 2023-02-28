TD Securities Raises GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$52.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th.
GFL ENVIRON-TS Price Performance
Recommended Stories
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.