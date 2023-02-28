TD Securities Raises MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) Price Target to C$23.00

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF – Get Rating) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James cut shares of MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$21.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS MEGEF traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.61. The company had a trading volume of 74,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,845. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.05. MEG Energy has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $19.90.

MEG Energy Corp. engages in the production of in situ thermal oil. Its projects include Cristina Lake and Surmont. The company was founded by William J. McCaffrey, Steve Turner and David J. Wizinsky on March 9, 1999 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

