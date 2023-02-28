Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Techtronic Industries Stock Up 2.4 %
OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 217,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Techtronic Industries Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Techtronic Industries (TTNDY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Techtronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Techtronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.