Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Down 71.3% in February

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the January 31st total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Techtronic Industries Stock Up 2.4 %

OTCMKTS:TTNDY traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $50.20. 217,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,662. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.86. Techtronic Industries has a 1 year low of $46.59 and a 1 year high of $88.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Techtronic Industries Company Profile

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products worldwide. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories for consumer, trade, professional, and industrial users under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

