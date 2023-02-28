Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Truist Financial

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $260.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on TFX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Teleflex from $236.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $271.69.

Teleflex Trading Up 1.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $238.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $246.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.99. Teleflex has a 1 year low of $182.65 and a 1 year high of $356.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by $0.08. Teleflex had a net margin of 13.01% and a return on equity of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $758.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Teleflex will post 13.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFX. General Partner Inc. bought a new position in Teleflex in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 130 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 9,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 182 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Further Reading

