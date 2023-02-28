Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV) Plans $0.01 — Dividend

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of VIV traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,317,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48. Telefônica Brasil has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $11.78.

Institutional Trading of Telefônica Brasil

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Telefônica Brasil

Several research analysts have commented on VIV shares. UBS Group raised Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

