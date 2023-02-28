Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on March 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.
Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.3 %
NYSE:VIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.
About Telefônica Brasil
Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.
