Telefônica Brasil S.A. (VIV) to Issue — Dividend of $0.01 on March 1st

Telefônica Brasil S.A. (NYSE:VIV – Get Rating) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0123 per share by the Wireless communications provider on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a yield of 7.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

Telefônica Brasil Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:VIV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.45. The stock had a trading volume of 1,317,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,041. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Telefônica Brasil has a twelve month low of $6.49 and a twelve month high of $11.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.67. The company has a market capitalization of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Get Telefônica Brasil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on VIV. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Telefônica Brasil from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefônica Brasil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Telefônica Brasil

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,222 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Telefônica Brasil by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 111,375 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,076 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Telefônica Brasil by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $36,309,000 after acquiring an additional 103,931 shares during the period. 6.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Telefônica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, 4.5G, and 5G as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Telefônica Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefônica Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.