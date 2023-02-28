Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

Telefónica stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 624,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,121. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEF. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Telefónica by 1.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Telefónica by 11.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Telefónica by 13.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 433,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 50,782 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Telefónica by 12.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 176,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Telefónica by 67.9% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 157,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after acquiring an additional 63,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.13% of the company’s stock.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

