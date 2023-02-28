Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Telefónica from €4.10 ($4.36) to €4.20 ($4.47) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Telefónica from €2.70 ($2.87) to €2.50 ($2.66) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Telefónica from €3.90 ($4.15) to €4.10 ($4.36) in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.
Telefónica Stock Performance
Telefónica stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.15. 624,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,121. Telefónica has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $5.39. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.
Telefónica Company Profile
Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.
