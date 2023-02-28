Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $250.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $228.58.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $204.24 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $170.12 and a fifty-two week high of $238.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $206.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.96.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $12,179,889.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,461,267,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 107,710.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,080,039 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,147,000 after acquiring an additional 5,075,327 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 7,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,586,400 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $320,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,700 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2,072.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,468 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $218,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,827 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

