TerraClassicUSD Price Hits $0.0273 on Top Exchanges (USTC)

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $267.48 million and approximately $15.22 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0273 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00074455 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00053569 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000340 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00009684 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001066 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00025678 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003718 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,800,600,957 coins and its circulating supply is 9,798,731,629 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

