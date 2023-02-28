Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 218.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,124 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 32,313 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 0.7% of Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 458.2% during the third quarter. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,058 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 9,077 shares during the period. Bickling Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 247.1% during the third quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,481 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Tesla by 207.3% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 201.1% during the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Tesla by 229.3% during the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 15,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 10,943 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.84. The stock had a trading volume of 38,008,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,763,375. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $654.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.10. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.81 and a twelve month high of $384.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. Tesla’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tesla from $340.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Argus decreased their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.79.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,112,332 shares of company stock worth $1,633,893,752. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

See Also

