Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF) Short Interest Up 154.5% in February

Tessenderlo Group NV (OTCMKTS:TSDOF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 28.0 days.

Tessenderlo Group Price Performance

Shares of Tessenderlo Group stock traded down C$4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$31.49. 125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208. Tessenderlo Group has a 1 year low of C$31.49 and a 1 year high of C$35.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$35.16 and a 200-day moving average of C$35.24.

Get Tessenderlo Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Tessenderlo Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

About Tessenderlo Group

Tessenderlo Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the agriculture, valorizing bio-residuals, energy, and industrial solution businesses worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agro, Bio-Valorization, Industrial Solutions, and T-Power. The Agro segment engages in the production, marketing, and trading of crop nutrients, including liquid crop and potassium sulfate fertilizers, as well as crop protection products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tessenderlo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tessenderlo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.