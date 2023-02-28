Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE) Stock Price Up 2.4%

Teucrium Sugar Fund (NYSEARCA:CANE – Get Rating) rose 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $10.46 and last traded at $10.45. Approximately 352,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 376% from the average daily volume of 74,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.34.

Institutional Trading of Teucrium Sugar Fund

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund by 158.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teucrium Sugar Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000.

Teucrium Sugar Fund Company Profile

Teucrium Sugar Fund (the Fund) is a commodity pool. The Fund is a series of the Teucrium Commodity Trust (Trust). The Teucrium Sugar Fund provides investors unleveraged direct exposure to sugar without the need for a futures account. The investment objective of the Fund is to have the daily changes in percentage terms of a weighted average of the closing settlement prices for three futures contracts for sugar (Sugar Futures Contracts) that are traded on ICE Futures US (ICE Futures), which includes the second-to-expire Sugar No.

