Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Bought by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,286 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $4,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,113,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,244,069,000 after acquiring an additional 6,363,962 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 18.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,183,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,025,659,000 after buying an additional 2,014,373 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,638,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,685,836,000 after buying an additional 1,779,273 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 125.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,093,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,775,000 after buying an additional 1,723,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 182.1% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,628,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $252,120,000 after buying an additional 1,051,548 shares in the last quarter. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.70.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $171.28. The stock had a trading volume of 819,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,412,371. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $144.46 and a fifty-two week high of $191.34.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.68% and a return on equity of 61.06%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at $5,363,171.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

