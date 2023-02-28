Tezos Price Hits $1.18 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Tezos has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. Tezos has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $29.44 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tezos coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.18 or 0.00005050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00010857 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00007410 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004387 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000052 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 950,122,053 coins and its circulating supply is 928,709,752 coins. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts.Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), TzStats (backup)”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

