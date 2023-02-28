TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.93

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.93, but opened at $14.79. TG Therapeutics shares last traded at $16.08, with a volume of 793,630 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TGTX shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $17.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

TG Therapeutics Trading Up 3.4 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.41. The company has a current ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at TG Therapeutics

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

In related news, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,147,662.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other TG Therapeutics news, Director Laurence N. Charney sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $333,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 234,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,491.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Yann Echelard purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.64 per share, for a total transaction of $95,760.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 201,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,147,662.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGTX. State Street Corp raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,235,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,606,679 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $11,379,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,746,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,560 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 185.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,234,979 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,446 shares during the period. Finally, Parkwood LLC raised its stake in TG Therapeutics by 3,015.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,469,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,115 shares during the period. 68.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

