The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.

Bank of East Asia Trading Up 0.7 %

OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.67.

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

