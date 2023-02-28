The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) to Issue $0.02 Dividend

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.0191 per share by the bank on Monday, April 10th. This represents a yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd.
Bank of East Asia Trading Up 0.7 %
OTCMKTS BKEAY opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.16. Bank of East Asia has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $1.67.
About Bank of East Asia
