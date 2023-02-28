The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.

The Dixie Group Stock Performance

Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Dixie Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Dixie Group by 2.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 15,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.

