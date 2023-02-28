The Dixie Group (DXYN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 2nd.
Shares of DXYN stock opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The Dixie Group has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $4.39.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on The Dixie Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
The Dixie Group, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacture, and sale of floorcovering products. It serves the commercial and residential markets. Its brands include Fabrica, Masland Residential, Dixie Home, and AtlasMasland The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Dalton, GA.
