The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Target Price to $2.00

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on NKTR. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.20 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.04.

Nektar Therapeutics Trading Down 6.7 %

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $1.39 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22. The company has a market cap of $261.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.99. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.38 and a 12 month high of $11.39.

In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $31,452.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 303,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $909,537. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Howard W. Robin sold 19,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $58,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 960,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,880,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock valued at $121,158. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 11.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,050,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 50.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,728,968 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,666 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 12.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,164,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,128,000 after buying an additional 2,559,732 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,835,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 103.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,550,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,762,000 after buying an additional 1,297,677 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company which engages in discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases.

