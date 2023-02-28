The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB) Increases Dividend to GBX 8.75 Per Share

The Law Debenture Co. p.l.c. (LON:LWDB – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.75 ($0.11) per share by the investment trust on Thursday, April 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This is a boost from Law Debenture’s previous dividend of $7.25. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Law Debenture Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON LWDB opened at GBX 842 ($10.16) on Tuesday. Law Debenture has a 1 year low of GBX 649 ($7.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 850.98 ($10.27). The stock has a market cap of £1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,590.10 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 810.50 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 759.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.67, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Get Law Debenture alerts:

Insider Activity at Law Debenture

In other news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,423.33). In other news, insider Trish Houston acquired 367 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 773 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £2,836.91 ($3,423.33). Also, insider Claire Finn purchased 2,576 shares of Law Debenture stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 772 ($9.32) per share, with a total value of £19,886.72 ($23,997.49). 9.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Law Debenture Company Profile

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c., an investment trust, provides independent professional services to companies, agencies, organizations, and individuals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Investment portfolio and Independent Professional Services. It provides corporate secretarial services; corporate trust services, including bond/security trustee, escrow agent, facility agent, and bespoke trust solutions; pension trustee services comprising independent trustees, trustee chair, and sole corporate trustee; independent outsourced pensions executive services, including pensions management, scheme secretarial, and specialist support services to pension scheme trustees and corporates; and whistleblowing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Law Debenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Law Debenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.