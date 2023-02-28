The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the January 31st total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of RTLPP stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.70. The stock had a trading volume of 25,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,069. Necessity Retail REIT has a 12-month low of $18.70 and a 12-month high of $26.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.41.

Necessity Retail REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a dividend of $0.4688 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

