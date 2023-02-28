The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Given New $15.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Truist Financial from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PNTG. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:PNTG opened at $14.88 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.24. The Pennant Group has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $20.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $442.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.16.

In other news, Director John G. Nackel bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.13 per share, with a total value of $202,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 82,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,264.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNTG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Pennant Group in the first quarter worth about $293,000. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 5.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 262,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after acquiring an additional 13,814 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of The Pennant Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the period. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

