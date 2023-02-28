The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New trimmed its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,413,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,373,814 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 56,674.0% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,945,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942,219 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 579,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,869,000 after purchasing an additional 470,181 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,089,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,698,000 after purchasing an additional 389,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,956,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,351,000 after purchasing an additional 316,498 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PNC opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.54. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.52 and a twelve month high of $199.58.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $153.38 per share, with a total value of $1,004,639.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares in the company, valued at $74,070,883.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

