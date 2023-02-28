The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 710 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 43.1% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $190.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $157.70 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $143.52 and a 52-week high of $199.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $159.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.46). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO William S. Demchak purchased 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $153.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,639.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,070,883.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

