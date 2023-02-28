The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Acquired by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 86.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $137.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 552,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,815,607. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $325.35 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.30 and a 200 day moving average of $141.31. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.90.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.47.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

