The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC cut its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 20.8% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 21,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after purchasing an additional 3,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Southern by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 684,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,575,000 after buying an additional 65,826 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Southern by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,381,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 856.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,738,000 after acquiring an additional 712,443 shares during the period. Finally, Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the second quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 199,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. 61.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SO traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, hitting $63.71. 274,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,801,448. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.35, for a total value of $100,816.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,442.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,584. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SO shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.46.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

