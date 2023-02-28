The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc. (NYSE:SWZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 68.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Trading Down 0.1 %
SWZ stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,349. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $7.59. The Swiss Helvetia Fund has a 1 year low of $6.56 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.1229 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Company Profile
The Swiss Helvetia Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc The fund invests in public equity markets of Switzerland. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
Further Reading
