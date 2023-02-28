Theravance Biopharma’s (TBPH) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by HC Wainwright in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 79.92% from the company’s previous close.

TBPH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Theravance Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of TBPH stock opened at $10.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.43 million, a P/E ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.51. Theravance Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $7.53 and a fifty-two week high of $11.83.

Insider Transactions at Theravance Biopharma

Institutional Trading of Theravance Biopharma

In other news, CEO Rick E. Winningham sold 50,000 shares of Theravance Biopharma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.19, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,350,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,115,418.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 45.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 1,330.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

