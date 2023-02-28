Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. decreased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,863 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $11,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bornite Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,719,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 563.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 19,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 16,853 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 321 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 669 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $505.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $661.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total transaction of $2,869,779.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,450 shares in the company, valued at $9,489,018. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.39, for a total transaction of $112,278.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,600.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 4,975 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.84, for a total value of $2,869,779.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,489,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,775 shares of company stock valued at $15,865,353 in the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $541.35 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $475.77 and a one year high of $618.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $564.93 and its 200-day moving average is $547.98. The company has a market capitalization of $208.65 billion, a PE ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.41 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 15.47% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to buy up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

