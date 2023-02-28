Thomas J. Seifert Sells 20,000 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.25, for a total value of $1,205,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Cloudflare stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.01. 3,374,903 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,861,608. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.37 and a twelve month high of $132.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of -100.43 and a beta of 1.06.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 28.38% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $274.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.29 million. Equities analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1,036.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cloudflare during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
