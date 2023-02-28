Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $303-$305 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.67 million. Thoughtworks also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.38-$0.41 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TWKS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Thoughtworks from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.06.

Thoughtworks Trading Down 20.1 %

NASDAQ:TWKS traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $7.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,192,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,515. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.55. Thoughtworks has a 1-year low of $6.86 and a 1-year high of $23.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thoughtworks

About Thoughtworks

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thoughtworks during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Thoughtworks by 554.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thoughtworks in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Read More

