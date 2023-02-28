Thunder Brawl (THB) Price Reaches $0.0134 on Exchanges

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 28th. One Thunder Brawl token can now be bought for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded down 4.1% against the dollar. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $2.43 million and approximately $15.90 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Thunder Brawl Profile

Thunder Brawl launched on January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.01450295 USD and is down -1.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $241.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

