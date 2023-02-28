Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) Holdings Lifted by First Trust Capital Management L.P.

First Trust Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating) by 1,522.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 882,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 828,144 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III were worth $8,693,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TBCP. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 718.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,636,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,120,000 after buying an additional 1,436,654 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the third quarter valued at about $4,902,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 429.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 529,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,195,000 after buying an additional 429,100 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 215.3% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 556,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after buying an additional 379,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 10.9% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,636,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,968,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Trading Down 0.4 %

TBCP stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $10.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.