Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.65

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 267540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
Tidewater Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.
Institutional Trading of Tidewater
Tidewater Company Profile
Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tidewater (TDW)
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
- How Long Can Wingstop Stock Continue to Defy Gravity?
- Daqo Contracts During 4th Quarter, Becomes Value Play for 2023
- 2 Oil Refiners Posting Record Margins: Can the Trend Continue?
Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.