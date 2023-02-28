Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Hits New 52-Week High at $51.65

Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $51.65 and last traded at $49.34, with a volume of 267540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.25.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Tidewater from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.28 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.69.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Tidewater during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Tidewater by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC now owns 507,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 124,160 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $922,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Tidewater during the 3rd quarter worth $5,823,000. Finally, Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 451,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

Tidewater, Inc engages in the provision of offshore marine support and transportation services to the offshore energy industry. It offers the towing of, and anchor handling for, mobile offshore drilling units, transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, work over and production activities, offshore construction and seismic and subsea support, geotechnical survey for wind farm construction, and a variety of specialized services such as pipe and cable laying.

