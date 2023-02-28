ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Up 8.0 %

Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 alerts:

About ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ToughBuilt Industries Inc is an advanced product design, manufacturer and distributor with emphasis on innovative products. Currently focused on tools and other accessories for the professional and do-it-yourself construction industries. The Company markets and distributes various home improvement and construction product lines for both the do-it-yourself and professional markets under the TOUGHBUILT brand name, within the global multibillion dollar per year tool market industry.

Receive News & Ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ToughBuilt Industries Inc. WT EXP 110923 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.