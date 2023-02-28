ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 (NASDAQ:TBLTW – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 138.7% from the January 31st total of 3,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 Stock Up 8.0 %
Shares of ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,757. ToughBuilt Industries, Inc. WT EXP 110923 has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.
