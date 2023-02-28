Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY) Short Interest Down 67.0% in February

Toyota Industries Co. (OTCMKTS:TYIDY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 67.0% from the January 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Toyota Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TYIDY traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682. Toyota Industries has a 1 year low of $46.83 and a 1 year high of $76.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $57.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.85.

Toyota Industries Company Profile

Toyota Industries Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles and industrial machines. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Materials Handling Equipment, Textile Machinery, and Others. The Automobile segment includes vehicles, engines, car air-conditioning compressors, and car electronics.

