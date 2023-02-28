Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Receives Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTD. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Trade Desk from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. New Street Research assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Trade Desk from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $72.08.

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $55.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 550.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.80. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.91.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 18,536 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

