TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$15.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$15.50 to C$14.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$13.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday. CSFB downgraded shares of TransAlta Renewables from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$17.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

TransAlta Renewables Trading Up 1.4 %

RNW opened at C$11.38 on Tuesday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1-year low of C$10.63 and a 1-year high of C$19.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.52. The company has a market cap of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.92.

TransAlta Renewables Dividend Announcement

About TransAlta Renewables

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 324.14%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. The company operates through Canadian Wind, Canadian Hydro, Canadian Gas, US Wind and Solar, US Gas, and Australian Gas segments. As of February 24, 2022, it owned and operated 26 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 8 natural gas generation facilities, 2 solar facilities, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage project comprising 2,968 megawatts of net generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, the States of Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Wyoming, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Washington, North Carolina, and the State of Western Australia.

