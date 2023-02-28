Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on the stock from $44.00 to $42.00. The stock had previously closed at $21.74, but opened at $21.14. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.82, with a volume of 115,824 shares changing hands.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Wedbush raised Travere Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Get Travere Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,951. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 8,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $182,361.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 2,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $57,627.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,311 shares of company stock worth $764,101 over the last 90 days. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TVTX. Armistice Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,412,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,844,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 21.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,607,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,402,000 after purchasing an additional 647,804 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,556,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,785,000 after purchasing an additional 245,856 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,381,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 22.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,657,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,150,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.97 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.49.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 7, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Travere Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travere Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.