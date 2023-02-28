Treace Medical Concepts (TMCI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th. Analysts expect Treace Medical Concepts to post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter.

Treace Medical Concepts Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:TMCI opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. Treace Medical Concepts has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 4.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -26.63 and a beta of -0.13.

Get Treace Medical Concepts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Mott sold 4,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $96,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,155,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director F Barry Bays sold 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $204,356.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,081,188.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 508,437 shares of company stock valued at $11,910,836. Corporate insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMCI. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Treace Medical Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,524 shares during the last quarter. 46.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Treace Medical Concepts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Treace Medical Concepts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treace Medical Concepts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.