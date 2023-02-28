Tribe (TRIBE) Price Hits $0.26 on Exchanges

Tribe (TRIBE) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Tribe token can now be purchased for about $0.26 or 0.00001091 BTC on popular exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $116.26 million and approximately $402,084.87 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded down 1.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tribe Token Profile

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official website is fei.money. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tribe is medium.com/fei-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is a governance token used to manage the Fei Protocol. Its main focus is maintaining the peg, upgrading the protocol and integrating with other systems. The Tribe DAO, which is controlled by TRIBE token holders, has ultimate control over the Tribe ecosystem, including the ability to move PCV, mint FEI, create and grant access roles. Proposals must be created and passed to perform actions, with a proposal threshold of 2.5M TRIBE and a quorum of 25M TRIBE. Additionally, Tribe Turbo is a mechanism used to issue stablecoins and earn yield.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tribe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tribe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

