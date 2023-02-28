Truist Financial Raises Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $187.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $177.00 to $187.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 38.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CHRD. Bank of America started coverage on Chord Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Chord Energy from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chord Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $196.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chord Energy from $218.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Chord Energy from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

NASDAQ CHRD opened at $134.91 on Monday. Chord Energy has a 1 year low of $93.35 and a 1 year high of $181.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.09.

In related news, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,164.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Chord Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 4,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.07, for a total transaction of $656,227.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,805,153.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Samantha Holroyd sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $168,837.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,164.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 8,298 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,053 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chord Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chord Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chord Energy during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. bought a new position in Chord Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 93.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

