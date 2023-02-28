Truist Financial Raises Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Price Target to $55.00

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $40.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential downside of 11.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Freshpet from $82.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $32.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRPT traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.00. The company had a trading volume of 103,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,784. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.78 and a beta of 0.97. Freshpet has a 52-week low of $36.02 and a 52-week high of $118.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $165.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.34 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 12.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. The company’s revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Freshpet will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armistice Capital LLC increased its holdings in Freshpet by 242.0% in the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,736,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,046,000 after buying an additional 1,936,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freshpet by 56.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,670,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,810 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,807,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,638 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,921,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Freshpet by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,189,000 after acquiring an additional 771,138 shares during the last quarter.

Freshpet, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. The firm foods are blends of fresh meats, vegetables and fruits farmed locally and made at Freshpet kitchens. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

