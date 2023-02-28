Trust Wallet Token Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week (TWT)

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Trust Wallet Token token can now be bought for about $1.35 or 0.00005759 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Trust Wallet Token has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a market cap of $562.45 million and approximately $17.26 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Trust Wallet Token alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $306.84 or 0.01311360 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000126 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00013851 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00033259 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $387.88 or 0.01657718 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token Profile

TWT is a token. It launched on February 29th, 2020. Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 999,668,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,649,900 tokens. The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog. The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @trustwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com.

Trust Wallet Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here.Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps.Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trust Wallet Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trust Wallet Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trust Wallet Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Trust Wallet Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trust Wallet Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.