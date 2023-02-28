TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TRST) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 2nd

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a payout ratio of 43.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect TrustCo Bank Corp NY to earn $3.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ TRST opened at $37.14 on Tuesday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $39.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $37.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.96.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 36.55%. The business had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.32 million. Analysts forecast that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick acquired 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.34 per share, with a total value of $28,739.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert J. Mccormick bought 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.34 per share, for a total transaction of $28,739.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,276 shares in the company, valued at $8,410,881.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,100 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.88 per share, for a total transaction of $41,668.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,036. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 5,229 shares of company stock valued at $178,975. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 31.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 19,006 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 12.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter valued at $1,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com cut TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It accepts deposits and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

