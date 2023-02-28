TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS) Short Interest Update

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a decrease of 68.2% from the January 31st total of 84,200 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 377,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TRxADE HEALTH stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 514,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 5.53% of TRxADE HEALTH at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MEDS stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.36. 26,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 566,587. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. TRxADE HEALTH has a 1 year low of $0.27 and a 1 year high of $3.47.

TRxADE HEALTH, Inc provides an online platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focused on the United States pharmaceutical industry. The firm operates a web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories, and services.

