TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
TV Asahi Stock Performance
THDDY stock remained flat at $10.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.
TV Asahi Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TV Asahi (THDDY)
- Will Q4 Results Send Zoom Video Stock Higher?
- Is Amazon a Blue Chip Stock?
- Occidental Petroleum Pulls Back To The Sweet Spot
- Should You Take a Cruise in Royal Caribbean Stock?
- Is Target Stock Aiming For A Breakout In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for TV Asahi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TV Asahi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.