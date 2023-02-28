TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in February

TV Asahi Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:THDDY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

TV Asahi Stock Performance

THDDY stock remained flat at $10.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. TV Asahi has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $13.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.03 and a 200 day moving average of $10.01.

TV Asahi Company Profile

TV Asahi Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of television (TV) broadcasting services. It operates through the following business segments: TV Broadcasting, Music Publication, and Other Businesses. The TV Broadcasting segment handles the production and transmission of TV programs. The Music Publication segment deals with the management of music copyrights, recording business, and artists.

