Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Purchases $10,000,204.06 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Twilio Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,063,000 after buying an additional 44,860 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Twilio by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,409,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,791,000 after buying an additional 583,314 shares in the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 7,286,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $356,739,000 after buying an additional 2,265,233 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares in the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

