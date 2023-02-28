Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Purchases $10,000,204.06 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) CEO Jeff Lawson acquired 158,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.26 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,204.06. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,321,874.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Twilio Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSE:TWLO traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,808,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,608,206. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.39. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.31. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TWLO. Bank Of America (Bofa) cut Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Twilio from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.96.
About Twilio
Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Twilio (TWLO)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.