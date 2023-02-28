U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Acquired by Bison Wealth LLC

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,252 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 25,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 80,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 69,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 8,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on USB. Piper Sandler raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

Shares of USB traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.69. 675,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,480,571. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.98. U.S. Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.39 and a twelve month high of $57.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 51.75%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

