Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF) Receives $54.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE (OTCMKTS:UNBLF – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.33.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield to €65.00 ($69.15) in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Stock Performance

UNBLF opened at $59.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.15. Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield has a 52-week low of $40.75 and a 52-week high of $76.46.

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Company Profile

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE is the premier global developer and operator of Flagship Destinations, with a portfolio valued at 58.3 Bn as at September 30, 2020, of which 86% in retail, 7% in offices, 5% in convention & exhibition venues and 2% in services. Currently, the Group owns and operates 89 shopping centres, including 55 Flagships in the most dynamic cities in Europe and the United States.

