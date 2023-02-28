uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Given Buy Rating at Guggenheim

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Guggenheim in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $53.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price objective points to a potential upside of 147.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of uniQure in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, uniQure has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

QURE stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.38. The company had a trading volume of 50,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,014. The company has a quick ratio of 7.20, a current ratio of 7.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.08. uniQure has a 12 month low of $12.52 and a 12 month high of $28.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.09.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The company had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.47%. As a group, analysts predict that uniQure will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 95,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,136,865.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.59, for a total value of $135,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,069.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $52,230.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,136,865.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,754 shares of company stock worth $580,424 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in uniQure by 1,392.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of uniQure during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of uniQure by 128.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares during the period. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

